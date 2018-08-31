Menu
10 Thelma St, Kingaroy.
Buy six properties for less than $1m

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
31st Aug 2018 2:02 PM | Updated: 4:16 PM

WOULD you like to buy six properties in Kingaroy for less than a million dollars?

Now is your chance.

A tidy complex consisting of six units is currently for sale at 10 Thelma St for $999,000.

Spread across half an acre, the well maintained complex returns a gross rental income of $60,000 per year, and all the tenants are looking to stay on.

The complex was built in approximately 2004 and is in good condition. All units have reverse cycle air conditioning in the living areas.

 

Of the six units in the complex, two contain four bedrooms with ensuite.

There are tiles and carpets throughout, beautiful big kitchen, verticals on the windows, single carports at the front of the complex and a good size common area at the rear of the complex.

All units have poly rain water tanks running to the kitchen sink, plus town water.

The units have rear courtyards and have been fenced to the boundary.

The complex is within walking distance to schools and the Kingaroy CBD.

Source: realestate.com.au

