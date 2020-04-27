Busted! NRL stars break social distance rules

The photo of Josh Addo-Carr (third from right) and Latrell Mitchell (fourth from right) during a camping trip. Picture: Instagram

The photo of Josh Addo-Carr (third from right) and Latrell Mitchell (fourth from right) during a camping trip. Picture: Instagram

NRL superstars Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo Carr have spent the weekend on a camping getaway, apparently disobeying strict COVID-19 social distancing rules.

On the day the NRL introduced new biosecurity measures at the 16 clubs, the Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm players were on Mitchell's farm near Taree with a group of 12 men.

They clearly ignored the social distancing laws in this photo taken by a camp fire that Addo-Carr posted on social media with other pictures of them on motor bikes and shooting.

The Daily Telegraph sent a copy of the photo to ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys on Sunday night. He declined to comment until he had all the details which he will ask for on Monday.

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The photo of Josh Addo-Carr (third from right) and Latrell Mitchell (fourth from right) during a camping trip on the NSW midnorth coast. Picture: Instagram

Clubs face hefty fines and the possibility of losing competition points if players break the COVID-19 rules.

Addo-Carr wrote on social media: "Blackfulla adventures Camping with the brothers on @iam_lm01 (Latrell Mitchell's) property biripi country, throwing the bikes around & hunting, I'm next to buy a big property I think."

There are also videos of Addo-Carr and Mitchell riding motorbikes without helmets.

Storm CEO Dave Donaghy was shown a copy of the photo on Sunday night.

Melbourne Storm CEO Dave Donaghy says he hasn’t spoken with star winger Josh Addo-Carr “for a while”. Picture: AAP

"I wasn't aware of this photo," he said. "I've not spoken to Josh for a while. I can't provide any context to it.

"Our players have been absent from the club since the season was suspended late last month, but when they are back on deck for the recommencement of the season they'll be fully briefed regarding the protocols being implemented by the NRL and clubs."

The Daily Telegraph attempted to contact South Sydney boss Blake Solly and Mitchell's manager Matt Rose for an explanation.

Players have been released by their clubs and are not due back at training until May 4 but are expected to obey government guidelines.

ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys will seek answers to the photograph of Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr flaunting social distancing rules. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Government guidelines state, people can only leave the house for:

# going to work or education (if you are unable to do so at home);

# shopping for essential supplies such as groceries, return home without delay;

# going out for personal exercise in the neighbourhood, on your own or with one other; or

# attending medical appointments or compassionate visits.

They are also expected to stay 1.5 metres away from others.

Originally published as Busted! NRL stars break social distance rules