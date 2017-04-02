24°
News

Businesses ruined, hearts broken but Lismore soldiers on

Alison Paterson
| 2nd Apr 2017 8:59 AM
RUIN: Kim and Trong Nguyen face the results of the flood's destruction in their business, Miller's Bakery.
RUIN: Kim and Trong Nguyen face the results of the flood's destruction in their business, Miller's Bakery. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STANDING amongst the sodden ruin of her once pristine bakery, Kim Nguyen's face it wet with tears.

Her face is blank with shock and despair as she looks over the detritus of the Woodlark St business. of which she was so proud.

Now it's simply a sodden mess.

With her are family members and friends, all working to clear a tangled jumble of machinery, baking ingredients and spoiled breads, pies and cakes.

Cay and Trong Nguyen and Thu Le, are busy clearing out their bakery, but it's plain to see they feel overwhelmed by the task ahead.

While the retail front is a mess of mud, toppled cold drink cabinets and ruined food, out the back in the kitchen, the heart of their business has been split open.

Ovens, refrigerators, mixing and baking equipment lie on the floor, the result of the flood with tore through their shop and left an ugly mess behind.

Ms Nguyen was too distressed to make comment, but she allowed the Northern Star to come through her shop, pointing out where the water rose to above her head and indicating the destruction of the equipment used to bake delicious biscuits, caked and breads.

It's a common sight, with many shopkeepers and small business owners standing in gumboots, hosing out the remains of their businesses.

The SES may have an evacuation order still in place, but for some, the lure to get their businesses back on track and keep their family fed, bills paid and fulfil their obligations to much-loved customers, has overcome any thought of personal safety.

Earlier today the SES announced they will be doing door-knocks to advice people on safe cleaning up.

HIGH GROUND: Frank Reginato busy sweeping mud and water from his wife&#39;s hairdressing salon, Mohican Pink, in Woodlark St, Lismore.
HIGH GROUND: Frank Reginato busy sweeping mud and water from his wife's hairdressing salon, Mohican Pink, in Woodlark St, Lismore. Alison Paterson

Across the street, Frank Reginato is busy sweeping out water and mud from Mohican Pink, the hairdressing salon run by wife Jo and daughter Stiva.

"My wife is devastated,” he said.

"We lost a brand new washing machine and dryer.”

DELUGE: Keiran Scott and his son Sebastian have a long road ahead to clean up their newsagency in Molesworth St, Lismore.
DELUGE: Keiran Scott and his son Sebastian have a long road ahead to clean up their newsagency in Molesworth St, Lismore. Alison Paterson

At the newsagents' in Molesworth St, Keiran Scott and his son Sebastian, 7, are standing in their shop assessing the damage.

The mess of magazine, newspapers, stationery and the 1001 other items of their trade are saturated.

Florence and Doug Woodrow who can recall the 1974 flood, said they moved all the sewing machines and retail goods at Lismore Sewing Centre off the property or above flood heights. They lost just one sewing machine.
Florence and Doug Woodrow who can recall the 1974 flood, said they moved all the sewing machines and retail goods at Lismore Sewing Centre off the property or above flood heights. They lost just one sewing machine. Alison Paterson

A few streets away, Florence and Doug Woodrow are cleaning out their sewing machine shop.

But unlike many of their peers, they saw the flood coming and moved their stock either upstairs out of harm's way or to their home outside Casino.

The pair have run their business for 17 years in Lismore and Mr Woodrow clearly recalls the 1974 flood.

"We only lost one sewing machine,” he said.

"We started two days before the flood hit,” Mrs Woodrow added.

DISASTER: Robert Griffith, the senior minister of the Lismore Uniting Church, closes his eyes as stands amidst the ruin and wreckage of the flood in the church and contemplates the work ahead.
DISASTER: Robert Griffith, the senior minister of the Lismore Uniting Church, closes his eyes as stands amidst the ruin and wreckage of the flood in the church and contemplates the work ahead. Alison Paterson

At the Uniting church, senior minister Robert Griffith is devastated by the flood which tore the very fabric out of the church and the Red Dove Cafe.

Walking gingerly across the mud, he gestures to the pews and organ which have been tossed by the flood waters.

"The pipe organ has been trashed, the carpets we put up on it out of harms way were ruined then the organ toppled over,” he said.

"Our kitchen is ruined, the till is full of water as is the lift shaft and refrigerators were tossed about like matchboxes.”

Anyone wanting to assist can contact those coordinating efforts via Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up - Northern NSW.

Businesses can contact the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for post-flood resources for businesses.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood 2017 northern rivers emergency northern rivers flood

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
SES to door-knock with advice on flood cleaning

SES to door-knock with advice on flood cleaning

SES services teams will be on the ground to provide vital clean-up advice for residents and business owners in Lismore and Murwillumbah.

Finally a quiet night, but frantic days ahead

Representatives of the many agencies working to restore Lismore and surrounds to normalcy include the night-shift crew at the SES HQ, include Jarrod Wed (Police) Sgt St Stuart (Army) Heath Stimson (SES), Liz Ferris (RFS) Lee-Anne Stanford (SES) and John Ryan (RFS).

While Lismore sleeps, the emergency crews keep watch over us

Two people dead after huge floods swamp northern NSW

A home isolated by floodwaters near Murwillumbah, in northern NSW. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"It’s been a bad flood, the worst one I’ve seen"

3-year-old saved from stormwater drain

The evacuation order for Lismore is given by the SES.

He was conscious and breathing with cuts and bruises

Local Partners

SES to door-knock with advice on flood cleaning

SES services teams will be on the ground to provide vital clean-up advice for residents and business owners in Lismore and Murwillumbah.

Businesses ruined, hearts broken but Lismore soldiers on

RUIN: Kim and Trong Nguyen face the results of the flood's destruction in their business, Miller's Bakery.

The clean up has started but it's a long road ahead

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

The Lyrical, beyond the 'F' word

Roots, Hip-Hop and Reggae artist Karl Smith, also known as The Lyrical.

Hiphop artist brings his latest music to the area

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

What's on the small screen this week

MARRIED At First Sight's couples reunite for one last boozy dinner party and the battle of the brekky shows heats up as Sunrise and the Today show hit the road.

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for a brand new home or development site. Situated just a few minutes' walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

Rural 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!