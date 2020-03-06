Businesses discuss rate concerns and spending local to council leaders and candidates

Current and aspiring council leaders met with Advanced Roma group to discuss business issues in the area.

EXCESSIVE rate increases and a lack of local spending were among the concerns voiced by the business community when the Advanced Roma group met with council leaders and aspiring candidates.

As the local government election is fast approaching on March 28, a handful of

Roma’s industrial businesses met with council leaders on Wednesday night to discuss their concerns.

Advanced Roma member Natalie Dingle, who owns Roma Wire and Steel with husband Jamie voiced her concerns regarding business owners, who are some of the major employers in town and their need to be listened to and supported by those in power.

“We live local, we employ locals and spend our money locally,” Mrs Dingle said.

“All we ask in return is a mayor and councillors who ensure a ‘buy local’ policy is put into place which currently doesn’t happen.

“(We need a council that) supports businesses up this way – we need to fill these empty sheds and entice new businesses.”

Business owners from the Mitchell Rd industrial estated banded together in 2018 to form Advanced Roma as a way to fight excessive rate increases.

In 2012, rates increased by a whopping 52 per cent and due to the gas boom, so did their valuations. Along with land tax, this left a lot of businesses struggling and they felt something had to be done.

Here’s what the mayoral and councillor hopefuls had to say about the business comunity’s concerns …

Mayoral candidates

Current mayor Tyson Golder told the crowd the catalyst for him running for mayor in 2016 was to operate locally and freeze rates.

“In regard to businesses, operating locally and buying locally – this will not just be in a policy but driven to make sure it happens,” he said.

“I’d also like to establish my personal policy – a ‘partners policy’ to attract people to the Maranoa.

“It’s about what partners want out of the Maranoa if they move here because a lot of people move here for a job but it’s important to keep the partner here too,” the mayor said.

Former Maranoa mayor and 2020 mayoral candidate, Robert Loughnan, said there are few rural candidates and he hopes to be voice for the rural area.



“After looking at council minutes, literature and budgets, I felt obliged to put my hand up and provide some competition,” he said.

“I am here to look after the rural industry first and foremost. My first priority is to the ratepayers and how money must be spent wisely and if council money is spent wisely, that’ll keep the rates down.

“I hear and understand the concerns regarding rates fluctuations which is also happening in the rural industry.”

Aspiring mayor David Schefe said he hopes to bring together a fresh council team focusing on business needs.

“Now is the time to look to the future. Changes are coming that will impact our community, changes we need to be prepared for,” he said.

“I have championed council support for local business through the development and roll out of the My Maranoa business initiative.

“I have been a strong advocate for the adoption of renewal energy on council assets to significantly reduce our operating costs,” Cr Schefe said.

Councillor candidates

Julie Guthrie, Mark Edwards, George Ladbrook and John Birkett are working alongside the current mayor in Unity Maranoa.

Mrs Guthrie said her husband was her motivator to do something about value for rates.

“My husband was quite vocal about this issue and we need to really address it and see the public are saying,” she said.

“I have spent 19 years as a principal and have the credentials to operate within budgets and have a clear understanding of people’s priorities and I see potential to make things happen.”

Mr Edwards said council need to shop local to recirculate and multiply money within the local community.

“This will benefit residents and stimulate jobs growth,” he said.

“We need to look at recent finances – I think it’s fairly notable that rates have increased since 2009 and the top of our agenda is the rates freeze.”

Local butcher, Mr Ladbrook said his customers are concerned about products and services being purchased outside of town when they could be bought in Roma.

“The tiles that beautified the street in Roma were purchased out of town, and that’s a disgrace,” he said.

“Same in Mitchell, Injune and Wallumbilla – if councillors are working out there, products need to be bought locally when practical.”

John Birkett said he has been lucky to find like-minded constituents.

“If elected, I would like Unity Maranoa to focus on bringing back to a locally run council which would be more efficient and strengthen each community within the shire,” he said.

Current councillor Geoff McMullen said too much money is spent out of town.

“If we have three or more local businesses selling a product, the three quotes should be coming from the locals rather than away towns,” he said.

Puddy Chandler said her top priority would be to manage the affairs of council for the people of the Maranoa in a fair and equitable way ensuring business services are delivered.

Business owner Steven Merrick wants an economic development unit established within council to focus on growth for the Maranoa.

“It would encompass reviewing development applications, be the first port of call for developers and encourage new businesses to the region and allow current businesses to expand,” Mr Merrick said.

“I’d also like to see council fill job vacancies from the pool of locals that already exist in these townships.

“There needs to be a special emphasis on apprenticeships, traineeships and the young,” he said.

Dave Grace has eight years council experience under his belt and said he’s witnessed council from the inside and outside and is not happy with how things are running.

“They (council) have a lot of convoluted processes – contractors you speak to are struggling to get work with council and smaller ones can’t even get through the paperwork,” he said.

“We really need to put local back into local government.

“Councillors need to get out to smaller centres regularly and speak to the people and find out what’s really going on,” he said.

If elected, Sherrill Stivano hopes to identify ways to reduce red tape around development applications to encourage new businesses within town.

“We all understand how important it is to attract new businesses to the region,” she said.

“I think council could take a far more proactive approach and I want to encourage innovative thinking to support our community members during difficult times, like the drought.

“I have 12 years financial and business experience with NAB, 15 years of running a successful business and graduate experience from the Australian Institute of Company Directors,” she said.

Former small business owner, Wendy Taylor wants to help businesses that have already established as well as those that need the help to manoeuverer through the process to establish themselves.

“To strive in business is not easy and takes a lot of hard work,” she said.

“People need to know they can come to counsellors with issues and be heard.

“We need young people to put their hands up and have a go. And when they do, we need to back them,” she said.

Mrs Taylor said that when her and her husband started their business, interest rates were 14 to 25 per cent, and now today’s rates are three or four per cent and questioned why more people arent’t having a go.

Leen Kindt said supporting local businesses and farming families should be a top priority.

“They play a big part in a local community,” she said.

“A council that supports business including agriculture and works on attracting new business to our region to create more employment opportunities is integral.”

For the past six years, Jo Hancock has worked for the Maranoa regional council as a local development officer and said she understands the strengths and issues of the region.

“I know how important it is to access grant money and recently, I worked with the Cobb and Co festival and obtained $160,000 worth of grant for their event,” she said.

Dennis Hurle believes these Mitchell road businesses deserve to be making money.

“If I owned a business up the road, I’d like to see the people making money, they are deserving,” he said.

“Council can help by buying locally and supporting local builders and plumbers whenever possible rather than out of town.”

David Bowden stated an array of businesses he’s been involved in as a way to note how he can be of assistance to these Mitchell road companies.

“If I relate to business, well I was originally a shearer by trade, later I bought a cattle property, I’ve been associated with a life insurance company then went into retail service stations and finally started a real estate business up before retiring,” Mr Bowden said.

In absence was Cameron O’Neil and Gabby Barron.