Business reopening a relief for local artists

BALLINA’S Creative Artisans Gallery has re-opened its doors after a six-week closure.

Owner Pauline Rutten reopened the doors last Wednesday, and it’s currently operating

Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 1pm, plus other times by appointment.

Ms Rutten said the COVID-19 pandemic had given the gallery an opportunity to rethink their goals.

“(It’s) given us a chance to stop, breath and then move on with positive intentions.

“We are a non-profit organisation

“We currently have 40 artists and artisans creating handmade originals, all in our local community”.

Ms Rutten said they decided to re-open before Mother’s Day,

“With Mother’s Day and numerous enquires on our Facebook page and Instagram since closing due to COVID-19, we decided now was a good time to open,” she said.

“We are taking it cautiously, mindful of safe precautions and only opening from 9.30am -1pm, Monday to Friday.”

The Ballina resident said the crisis gave them a chance to rethink and get creative about their promotional efforts.

“The gallery has been supportive of all our artists, still promoting them through social media.

“This downtime has given us an opportunity to work on our new website — with much excitement we’re hoping it will be up and running soon.

“In the meantime, Facebook, Facebook Marketplace Group and Instagram are our viewing platforms.”

Creative Artisans Gallery is located at Wigmore Arcade, River Street, Ballina.