Bushfire victims floored by kind act

Anna with her kids Cal and Kaela.

Anna with her kids Cal and Kaela.

A SINGLE mum who lost her home and all her possessions in devastating bushfires has been brought to tears by an unexpected act of generosity at her local Woolworths.

Anna Lawrence and her two young kids fled their home during bushfires in Willawarrin, on the NSW mid north coast earlier this month. The blaze completely destroyed the family's home and left Ms Lawrence and her two kids, Kaela, 10, and Cal, 8, with no remaining possessions.

"It's heart breaking and I'm in shock," Ms Lawrence wrote on Facebook earlier this month, after the fires destroyed her home. "(Losing) everything I worked hard for, being a single mother over the years working my ass off, to having nothing is just unbelievable."

Friends and family have done what they can to assist Ms Lawrence and her two kids, setting up a GoFundMe, donating cash, clothes and toys to the family.

The single mother said she was heart broken to see her home gone.

Since losing their home, Ms Lawrence and her kids have moved into a rental property in the nearby city of Kempsey.

Over the weekend, Ms Lawrence went to Woolies in Kempsey to stock up on groceries for the family's new home, and while at the checkout, she was telling her story to a female worker at the counter, according to Yahoo News.

The employee was so moved as she heard what had happened to Ms Lawrence, she asked to speak with her manager about whether the family could have their groceries at a discount.

The clerk was trying to get a discount of about $100 on the massive shop Ms Lawrence had done to stock her new home with food.

But the manager came down, and offered to cover the entire shop, which was worth almost $700.

"It was really overwhelming," Ms Lawrence said of the gesture.

"We were all in tears. It was so nice of them."

Ms Lawrence said she was overwhelmed by the gesture from Woolworths in Kempsey.

Woolworths later said in a statement, "It's important for local communities to rally together in response to the devastating bushfires.

"We're delighted our Kempsey store was able to provide a helping hand in this time of need."

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Ms Lawrence and her family as they get their lives back together in the wake of the devastating fires.

According to the page, the family fled the bushfires with only the "clothes on their backs".

"Anna didn't have insurance which is why she needs a helping hand in this difficult time," it said.

Anna Lawrence lost her home and all her possessions in a devastating fire at Willawarrin.

The local Woolworths donated a first shop to Ms Lawrence.