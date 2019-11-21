Bushfire smoke envelops Adelaide

Hazy smoke in Waymouth St, Adelaide, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser

Residents around Adelaide have woken to the smell of smoke and a thick haze blanketing the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the smoke is coming from the Yorketown bushfire on Yorke Peninsula, which has drifted across the CBD due to the westerly wind change.

Motorists are urged to take care as visibility caused by the smoke and raised dust is reduced.

Hazy smoke in the CBD, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser

Firefighters have spent the night battling a number of bushfires, including the Yorketown fire which still poses a threat, as a severe fire danger rating remains in place.

Residents from Edithburgh, in the southern Yorke Peninsula, have been warned to take action and leave their homes as an uncontrolled Yorketown fire threatens their safety.

South Australians will get much needed relief from Wednesday's scorching temperatures as a cool change sweeps across the state.

According to the weather bureau, the 25 to 40 km/h north-westerly winds shifted to cooler south-westerly 25 to 45 km/h winds through central districts before sunrise then moved through the eastern districts later in the morning.

After reaching a record breaking 41.6C yesterday, 21C is forecast for the CBD today.

There is a 20 per cent chance of a shower in the late morning and there will be a partly cloudy afternoon.