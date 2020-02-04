Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Crime

Bush search for body of missing Perth teen

4th Feb 2020 3:13 PM

Police are searching bushland in Perth's north for the remains of a teenage girl who disappeared almost 30 years ago.

Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992 after leaving her home in North Beach.

Ronald Joseph Buckland, 70, was last year charged with her manslaughter, accused of injecting a substance that caused her death, then burying her body in a bush grave.

He has pleaded not guilty and is due to make his first appearance in the WA Supreme Court on February 24.

crime manslaughter missing radina djukich violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why thousands of people want to play ‘the beautiful game’

        premium_icon Why thousands of people want to play ‘the beautiful game’

        News SOCCER player numbers on the Northern Rivers are predicted to jump in 2020.

        ‘Such a campaigner’: Ballina MP supports new Greens leader

        premium_icon ‘Such a campaigner’: Ballina MP supports new Greens leader

        News BALLINA MP Tamara Smith responds to Greens changes.

        Thousands lose power in severe thunderstorms overnight

        premium_icon Thousands lose power in severe thunderstorms overnight

        News 6000 homes lost power due to severe thunderstorm activity.