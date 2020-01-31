Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
Offbeat

Bus driver sends message to selfish Mercedes

by Grant McArthur
31st Jan 2020 4:04 PM

MELBOURNE has a new hero.

A frustrated city bus driver took matters into his own hands when he found a brand new Mercedes parked in the bus zone at the top end of Lonsdale St - where he and hot passengers waiting for a ride - should have been.

 

The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur
The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur

MORE NEWS

MORDIALLOC FOOTBALL CLUB IN POLICE PROBE

'HE CHOKED': CAPPER CLAPS BACK AT FEV

The driver took lipstick and scrawled 'THIS IS A BUS ZONE' on the windscreen of the luxury car.

Having done the same to a selfishly-parked Ferrari last week, the driver promised to start carrying a permanent marker rather than borrowing lipstick from his passengers.

grant.mcarthur@news.com.au

@mcarthurg

More Stories

Show More
bus bus driver bus zone funny offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why green grass can be ‘disastrous’ for some cattle

        premium_icon Why green grass can be ‘disastrous’ for some cattle

        News Livestock producers on the Northern Rivers are being warned against the dangers of sticking to 'green pick' feed.

        Teens reached 190km/h in dangerous police pursuit

        premium_icon Teens reached 190km/h in dangerous police pursuit

        News Four charged over several police pursuits.

        Family, friends, community unite for Digby Moran's funeral

        premium_icon Family, friends, community unite for Digby Moran's funeral

        News Service for the respected Bundjalung artist is being held at Wardell

        Bridge to be closed this weekend

        Bridge to be closed this weekend

        News There are planned changed traffic conditions at Colemans Bridge in Lismore over the...