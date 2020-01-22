Bus boss’s leaked email to workers about Adani

A leaked email from Greyhound’s boss warns workers to not post on social media about a controversial deal the bus company has made.

Iconic bus company Greyhound has advised its staff to "not undermine" the company after it signed a deal to transport Adani workers to and from the controversial mine.

The proposed Queensland mine, owned by India's Adani group, has long been controversial, but anger over the $2 billion project has been fanned by Australia's catastrophic bushfire season.

Greyhound, one of the biggest bus companies in Australia, recently won a three-month contract with construction firm BMD.

BMD is building the mine's railway from the Galilee Basin to Abbot Point.

In an email seen by The Guardian, Greyhound chief executive Alex de Waal warned employees not to "undermine" their colleagues or the company.

"The project may create concerns to individual team members in light of the international political, environmental, social and economic debate about climate change under way in the media," the January 6 email said.

"Servicing BMD is not Greyhound taking a stand on climate change or any other important environmental topic facing our nation and the world.

"Greyhound could become one of many companies in the crossfire of the anti-Adani campaign.

"Thank you for being courageous in servicing the regions and customers that mean so much to our business."

Alex de Waal stepped back from the Great Barrier Reef foundation today. Picture: Andrea Falvo

Mr de Waal was also chairman of the Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation until he resigned earlier today.

The conservation group ended its association with Greyhound after its involvement with Adani came to light.

Earlier, Greyhound staff across Queensland including in Townsville, Emerald, Clermont, Belyando Crossing and Mackay were told they would "play a role" in transferring workers, the company confirmed.

"You are entitled to your views and we respect them," the January 6 email said.

Instead of "discussing sensitive business matters with external parties", employees were instead advised to speak through internal communication channels.

The company called its decision to take the Adani project as "courageous".

Greyhound is now associated with Adani.

The open-cut Carmichael mine is set to become operational next year and produce up to 27 million tonnes of coal annually.

Adani spent years trying to secure private finance for the coal mine before announcing in 2018 it was self-financing a trimmed-down, $2 billion version of the project.

Supporters say the mine will bring hundreds of much-needed jobs to rural Queensland in eastern Australia.

But conservationists say the project threatens local vulnerable species and notes the coal will have to be shipped from a port near the already damaged Great Barrier Reef.

Much of the coal from the mine will be burned in India, a country with some of the world's highest levels of air pollution.

The United Nations says emissions must decline more than 7.5 per cent annually in order to hit the 1.5C temperature goal laid out in the Paris deal.

Greyhound is the latest company to find itself in the spotlight over a relationship with the controversial Adani mine.

Last week, environmental activists across the world slammed German engineering conglomerate Siemens after it decided to carry on with the mining project.

CEO Joe Kaeser confirmed Siemens would go ahead with plans to provide rail infrastructure for the Carmichael mine in Queensland after holding talks with environmentalists.

Activists from the Fridays for Future movement responded by protesting outside the company's offices in 15 German cities, including Berlin, Hamburg and Munich on January 14.

In a statement on their website, Fridays for Future said Siemens' decision was "catastrophic", and that the mine "threatens worldwide efforts to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius".

Siemens, which aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, signed a contract in December to provide rail signalling services for the Carmichael project.

Sweden's top climate activist Greta Thunberg has urged Mr Kaeser to make what she said was "the only right decision".

Mr Kaeser announced that Siemens would "fulfil their contractual obligations" on the project.

"While I do have a lot of empathy for environmental matters, I do need to balance different interests of different stakeholders," he said.

