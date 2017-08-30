24°
BURNING RAGE: Man sets own car alight after domestic dispute

A car fire in George Place, Ballina last night was said to be the result of a domestic argument.
Claudia Jambor
by

A BALLINA man has allegedly set his own car on fire in the "heat” of the moment after an altercation with his partner escalated.

Police said the car burning was the culmination of a four-hour argument that erupted between the Ballina man and woman, both 49, about 2pm on Tuesday at a George Place home.

It's alleged the man also caused malicious damage to the property.

The reason behind the man lighting the fire remains unknown, police said.

Officers arrested and charged the man with intimidation and malicious damage relating to the home. He was also served with an AVO to appear at Ballina Local Court on September 25.

An onlooker saw the ordeal unfold and described the car fire as "a sad, sorry end” to the domestic dispute.

Flames billowing from a white parked car was a rare and extraordinary site for residents.

Two fire trucks were called to the scene about 5.40pm after triple zero calls led to confusion that there may have been two car fires, Ballina Fire and Rescue Commander Captain Dennis Henry said.

Fire-fighters quickly extinguished the car fire and left the scene shortly after 6pm.

Capt Henry said car fires were a rarity around the Ballina Shire.

He estimated crews attended about five annually with most cases being stolen cars set alight.

