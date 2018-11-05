Burnett man wins Lotto: 'Dad was looking down on me'

WINNER: An anonymous South Burnett man has won the first division prize in Saturday night's Gold Lotto

A MAN from the South Burnett region believes his late dad was looking down on him when he won division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

The man held one of the nine division one winning entries across Australia in Gold Lotto draw 3891 drawn on Saturday, November 3.

Each entry takes home the division one prize of $441,295.45.

Speaking to a Golden Casket official to claim his prize, the happy winner shared he hadn't slept a wink since he checked his online account last night and discovered he had won division one.

"Even though I saw it online last night, I still didn't believe it," he said.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his 12-game QuickPick entry online.

"I was so hyped up but at the same time I kept telling myself not to get too excited in case it was a mistake," he said.

"It's been a tough couple of years, so this is amazing."

"My dad religiously played Saturday Gold Lotto and he passed away just a little while ago, so I think it's his way of looking after us even when he's gone."

"I think he's looking down at me and saying 'good on you son, you've done it'."

When asked how he planned to spend his Saturday Gold Lotto windfall, the South Burnett man said it would be used to help his family.

"I am going to look after my family, that's the main priority," he said.

"Then I'll take the grandkids on a big road trip around Australia, Uluru will be the final destination."