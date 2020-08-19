Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health fund BUPA has announced it will defer premium increases until March 2021 in a major win for some of its members.
Health fund BUPA has announced it will defer premium increases until March 2021 in a major win for some of its members.
Money

Insurance giant defers premium increase

by Sue Dunlevy and David Mills
19th Aug 2020 3:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Health Fund BUPA will defer the premium increase scheduled for 1 October for a further six months until March 2021 in a major win for some health fund members.

But the deal will only apply to customers on the Federal Government's COVID-19 JobKeeper and JobSeeker support packages.

This means all other BUPA members can still expect their premiums to rise on October 1.

Health funds have saved over $1 billion from surgery bans and the inability to use physiotherapists and dentists due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Bupa Health Insurance Managing Director Emily Amos said: "The last thing someone who has lost their job or had their wages cut during this time needs is a price rise.

"For the 36,000 Bupa customers that have already received financial hardship relief, they won't need to do anything to make this happen. We will automatically apply the delay to their policy.

"Other customers on JobKeeper or JobSeeker can contact us to apply for the deferral.

"Other customers not on these government support programs are also able to apply for other forms of financial hardship assistance, including a possible three months premium suspension," she said.

Originally published as BUPA defers premium increase

bupe private health insurance

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers school in emergency lockdown today

        Northern Rivers school in emergency lockdown today

        News THE school said it was put in emergency lockdown as an precautionary measure.

        Stan’s secret project films at Ballina Shire beach

        Premium Content Stan’s secret project films at Ballina Shire beach

        News Is the popular streaming service making a new TV series? A movie?

        SHATTERED: Pandemic destroys Lismore band’s European dream

        Premium Content SHATTERED: Pandemic destroys Lismore band’s European dream

        News THEY were set for a once-in-a-lifetime European tour but COVID-19 took that all...

        Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        Premium Content Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        News THE stunning 29-year-old thought “what’s the worst that could happen?” when...