Bunnings Bandit’s hardware of choice

A CCTV image of the Bunnings Bandit

A SERIAL lawnmower thief has been caught on camera after targeting Bunnings hardware stores north of Brisbane, leaving authorities shaking their heads.

Dubbed the "Bunnings Bandit" the man, sporting an impressive mullet, is spotted on CCTV casually wheeling a lawnmower out of the shop on a trolley without paying.

CCTV still of the Bunnings Bandit

A glimpse of the face of the person of interest

Police say the man has targeted stores at least six times across Rothwell, North Lakes, Morayfield and Carseldine in the past month, stealing Honda mowers worth over $1000 each.

A spokesman said police suspect the mowers have been resold through "buy swap sell" pages, and are hoping members of the public may recognise the man involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.