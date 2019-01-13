Menu
Login
News

Bunnings’ awkward ‘f**k it’ sign fail

by Nicholas Darveniza
13th Jan 2019 2:00 PM

STAFF at a Moreton Bay Bunnings store have learnt an important lesson after an innocent handwriting error - which looked like 'f**k it' had been written on a sign - went viral online.

The Rothwell Bunnings' handwritten sign promoting a range of $3.99 LED light switches attracted more attention than they bargained for on Friday.

The phrase 'FLICK IT' appeared innocent enough until store-goer Adrian ChanChan spotted the accidental combination of two letters, producing a markedly different meaning.

The sign proudly announcing 'F*** IT' sent social media into stitches.

Bunnings Rothwell had an unfortunate sign fail. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook
Bunnings Rothwell had an unfortunate sign fail. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook

Commenter Chris Fenwick asked "Do they also sell f*** it sausages at Bunnings?"

"Even when read as 'flick it' my mind still heads straight for the gutter," commented Astrid Freebird.

Bunnings failed to see the lighter side of the error, declining to offer any further comment other than a promise that the "offending" sign had been removed.

Bunnings Rothwell removed the sign quickly. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook
Bunnings Rothwell removed the sign quickly. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook

More Stories

awkward bunnings editors picks fail offbeat sign

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners