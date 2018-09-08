Bundy's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes revealed

FIND me somebody to love.

The all-too-familiar lyrics from Queen's famous hit have been banging around in my head for the past 10 minutes.

Being single in a regional town is hard.

Let's face it, meeting someone organically in this day and age is nigh impossible.

It's not like in what some might call the 'good old days', when our parents and grandparents asked each other out at the movie store.

Nowadays, if you lock eyes with a stranger for more than three seconds, you're just about ready to turn and run.

Meeting people has become unsettling. It's turned into a total guessing game.

Rather than "Does he like me", the thoughts that run rampant through your head are "Do I have something on my face? Why is he looking at me? What do I do to make it stop?"

I blame social media.

The complete and utter lack of eye contact these days stems directly from Tinder, Facebook, Instagram and all the other apps I, like so many other millennials, seem to depend on.

We're uncomfortable with ourselves, with what we see in the mirror when we first wake up, with our lives when we compare them to the ones around us.

The solution? Filters, lots of smiling selfies, and the dreaded news feed on social media.

I became involved in the NewsMail's Most Eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes in Bundy accidentally.

After the paper's search for singles kicked off, I kind of just took over. Whether that stemmed from subconscious eagerness or just my 'can-do' attitude, I'm not sure.

But like my real-life search for love, the hunt for Bundy's top singles has been a bit of a let-down.

Don't get me wrong. Seven volunteers is definitely something.But out of about 100,000 Bundaberg region residents, it's a drop in the ocean.

And I can't help but notice the similarities between searching for love out in the world and searching for singles to partake in the NewsMail's Most Eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes in Bundy.

Less and less people are willing to put their hands up, to stand in front of the world and risk exposure.

So I take my hat off to you, Makayla, Matty, Liv, Jo, Jared and Luke.

If I had the income to finance a giant bunch of long-stemmed, red roses, I would definitely send each one of you my thanks.

Sarah Steger, 24. Contributed

My thanks for your bravery, your commitment to finding love. It's inspiring and bloody gutsy.

Which is why I've thrown my hat in the ring.

After all, it's all well and good to pat someone on the back and celebrate their courage, but I don't think you're really saying anything if you aren't willing to stand up and do the same thing.

Mathew Ambrose, 38

Mathew Ambrose, 38

If you have yet to meet Matty from Hitz 93.9, have no fear, we're about to dish on all things Matthew Ambrose.

And ladies, don't pretend you haven't been wondering what goes on when Matty's mic is off and the radio station is closed.

According to co-host Tracey Sergiacomi, Matty has been single for 10 years.

And a lot of that may have to do with him insisting on living the scooter life. Forever more.

"He likes long rides on his scooter and feeling the wind in his hair," Tracey laughed.

Matty loves the beach, playing sport and performed in his high school's musical of Hair.

He's not a party animal and prefers tacos over people.

"His favourite food is tacos and he eats them like every Tuesday," Tracey said.

Matty has been referred to as the most eligible bachelor in Bundaberg by friend Zak Menhennett.

"Some would call him extremely modest and shy, but those who know him know he's the complete opposite."

Matty is looking to meet that special girl who will need to have a bubbly personality and a sense of humour.

To find out more and meet this joker, go to his Facebook.

Jared Silcox, 27 Contributed

Jared Silcox, 27

Meet Jared Silcox, a 27-year-old design manager and genuine Aussie bloke from Bundy.

Jared is looking for love because everyone around him is starting to settle down and he just wants to find someone who he can take over to his parents' house for dinner.

That's according to his best mate, Chris Duff, at least.

Jared enjoys go kart racing, soccer, fishing and drinking.

In fact, he loves karting so much he started his own team.

Jared is looking for someone with a great personality and the ability to have a good time.

To get in touch with him, find him on Facebook.

Jo Locke, 43 Contributed

Jo Locke, 43

Jo Locke has thrown caution to the wind to take part in the search for Bundy's singles.

The 43-year-old lives in Bundaberg and has been alone for two years.

"I'm sending an email (to the NewsMail) as everyone is telling me 'why not?' So as daunting as it feels, I really have nothing to lose," she said.

Jo is hoping to find a great friendship with someone who has similar qualities to her.

"Love will come in time but I feel I'm ready to take a chance on making some more happy memories in my life, hopefully one day with a country boy!"

Find Jo on Facebook.

Luke Owen, 31 Contributed

Luke Owen, 31

If you are looking for a charming, funny, sporty and popular man, make way for Luke Owen.

Luke is always there to help and is a genuinely good guy.

His sister Dana Porter said her brother was lovely, but a bit too scared to enter himself in the search, which is why she offered him a hand.

"I know he's been out of the dating game for a while now so what a chance to put him back in it! He needs a girl who can handle his protective sisters and mother," she said.

Find Luke on Facebook for a shot at love.

Makayla Chapman, 20 Contributed

Makayla Chapman, 20

Say hello to Makayla Chapman, the youngest single to enter the search for Bundy's top bachelors and bachelorettes.

The 20-year-old Gin Gin resident is looking for someone reliable.

According to friend Chelsea Carr, Makayla "doesn't want somebody who's going to mess with her emotions. She's ready to find the love of her life".

"Somebody with good morals, who will treat a girl with respect and can have a lot of fun at the same time," Chelsea told the NewsMail.

Makayla is not after an immature boy. She wants a man - preferably a country fella.

So guys, you heard the girl!

Find Makayla on Facebook.