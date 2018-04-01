Bundy Rum's ambitious plan for overnight stays at distillery

STAY OVERNIGHT: Bundaberg Rum have announced it newest tourist attraction: The Rum Barrel Hotel. Guest can sleep in the famed VAT Number 9 .

IMAGINE for a second, just one moment, what life was like for the master distillers of yesteryear.

After pouring their heart and soul into each vat of Bundaberg Rum they would fall, exhausted, into a deep sleep on the cold-hard floor of the Bond Store.

The rich aromas of molasses and oak would sooth the distiller's weary mind after a day of crafting the world-famous spirit.

Refreshed, they would wake, ready to face the day again after being soaked in the distinctive smells of what would become a globally-recognised spirit.

In a world first, modern-day Bundaberg Rum fans can now get a feel for what happened more than a hundred years ago, when the doors open to The Rum Barrel Hotel.

The Rum Barrel Hotel will have two exclusive suites in the famed Vat Number 9, with king-size beds, air conditioning, and a mini bar stocked with Bundaberg Rum products.

Bundy Rum visitor experience operations and brand manager Duncan Littler said it was fantastic news for Bundy fans from all over the globe.

"Whilst we're still working through the finer details, today seemed like the right day to share the news," Mr Littler said.

"We're really stepping up our offering for tourists to bring them even closer to the rum they know and love."

SLEEP AT THE RUM DISTILLERY: Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler is excited about the newest announcement The Rum Barrel Hotel.

Already excited by the impending arrival Prince Charles in the coming week Mr Littler added the opening of The Rum Barrel Hotel was another highlight for Bundaberg.

Mr Littler added further details will be announced, but hoped the concept would be well-received by Bundaberg Rum purists.

"Whether you're a rum enthusiast or planning a weekend away, the Bundaberg Rum Distillery offers guests an unforgettable and one of a kind distillery experience."

SLEEP AT THE RUM DISTILLERY: Bundy Rum's newest announcement The Rum Barrel Hotel.

Being lulled to sleep by the smells of Bundaberg Rum may have been just a dream, but with the opening of The Rum Barrel Hotel it has become a reality.

An opening date has not been announced.