UPDATE: Tributes flow for Bundy paramedic who died in NZ

TRAGIC LOSS: Bundaberg paramedic Verena Jantje Kuhl.
Crystal Jones
by and Brendon McMahon (Greymouth Star)

UPDATE: Tributes have flowed online following the tragic death of Bundaberg paramedic Verena Jantje Kuhl on holiday in New Zealand.

  • This beautiful lady was my friend, a very caring person. God bless. So very sad.

John Knock

  • She had the most gorgeous smile and beautiful nature. She cared for her patients with respect and compassion. I will really miss seeing your smile. Sending condolences to her husband.

Roxanne Fogarty

  • Absolutely devastated to hear about Jantje's accident, she really was a truly beautiful lady. Bundaberg has just lost a great paramedic, always smiling and compassionate. We'll miss you Jantje. Sending deepest condolences to Florian and her family x

Diane Laughlin

  • RIP Jante. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.

Majella Purcell

  • Will miss seeing your smiling face, beautiful lady. Such a loving, caring soul and amazing paramedic taken way too soon. Thinking of Florian and your family. RIP Jantje.

Amanda Evans

  • RIP. You always had such a beautiful smile on your face and cared so deeply for all those around you. Tragic loss to lose such a beautiful soul. Rest easy.

Bree Pilling

  • RIP Jantje Bundy has lost a great paramedic. Thinking of you Florian

Shannon Leigh Huth

  • A young life taken way too soon. Rest in peace, Jantje.

Jocelyn Penny

  • So sad for all the family.

Linda Wight

  • Was so sorry to hear the news. She was a beautiful person. RIP Jantje.

Melanie Price

  • Deepest condolences to this beautiful lady's family. RIP.

Terri Gultzow

  • Very Sad news. Lovely friendly outgoing lady and knew how to live life, RIP.

Justin James Woolcock

  • Will miss seeing you around. Thinking of Florian and your family. RIP Jantje.

Ros English

  • My heart aches for her family and friends. Rest in peace.

Christine Pratt

  • Absolutely shocking news. So tragic. RIP xx

Rhiannon Reynolds

  • That is just so sad. What a tragedy.

Deb Geiger

  • RIP beautiful lady.

Tiffany Heale

EARLIER: A Bundaberg paramedic has died while abseiling in New Zealand.

Verena Jantje Kuhl, known as Jantje, fell 100m to her death near Arthur's Pass, in the Southern Alps of New Zealand's South Island, on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Kuehl, aged in her 30s, started work as an advanced care paramedic and flight paramedic in Bundaberg in 2014 with the Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network.

According to New Zealand's Greymouth Star, Ms Kuhl and her partner were canyoning at the Twin Creek Falls, near Temple Basin, when she fell between 90m and 100m.

Her partner then abseiled down and found her about halfway down the falls, where they split in two, and activated his personal locator beacon just before 4pm.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Greymouth and the crew arrived to find that Ms Kuhel had died.

"The man roped his way down to the bottom to where his partner was," pilot Angus Taylor said.

 

A paramedic on board the helicopter confirmed the death and the search then became a recovery operation, the helicopter helping to winch the body from the scene about 6.30pm.

Mr Taylor said the couple had apparently been on an extended climbing and canyoning holiday.

 

Arthur's Pass was intended as the last stop before Ms Kuhl's return to Bundaberg.

New Zealand police described the pair as experienced climbers and said an investigation was underway.

Social media accounts show a fun-loving and adventurous Ms Kuhl led an active life abseiling, surfing and paddle boarding as well as spending time with Australian wildlife.

 

A view of the Twin Creek Falls near Temple Basin, where the tragedy occurred at the weekend.
A view of the Twin Creek Falls near Temple Basin, where the tragedy occurred at the weekend. NZCC West Coast Rescue Helicopte

