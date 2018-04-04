Menu
Login
Opinion

Bullying is not normal behaviour, it's sickening nonsense

Bullying.
Bullying. Mikael Damkier

IT IS a promising sign that young adults in high schools are taking responsibility for their peers and younger students in an attempt to stamp out bullying at school and in social media.

Unfortunately, as a society, we are encouraged that bullying, disrespect and abuse is normal behaviour.

We just need to look at the sickening nonsense that is dished up daily on television reality programs, parliamentarians tearing down their fellow politicians, media digging for anything from which they can create a scandal.

Reality programs once had a place as they were an excellent way to showcase amateur cooks, teaching viewers how to renovate their homes and giving aspiring singers the opportunity to start their careers.

They have now become programs showcasing bullying and disrespect.

We should all take notice of the young adults now leading by example, treat each other with respect, tolerance, compassion, forgiveness and acceptance and "speak even if your voice shakes".

RONELLE ASHFORD, Toowoomba

Topics:  bullying letter toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

HE is performing on the Northern Rivers later this year.

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

Lower Clarence Magpies forward Dalton Shaw carts the ball into the Casino Cougars defensive line.

EVAN Cochrane has parted ways with the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Songs in the key of Motown

FUNK: The stars of Songs in the Key of Motown.

Tribute show is coming back to the Northern Rivers

Local Partners