Bullying a constant battle for Taylor

NO MORE: Sue-Ellen Walk and daughter Taylor raise awareness of the serious issue of bullying. Kathy Dumbleton

AS A parent all you want is the best for your children.

For Sue-Ellen Walk, a constant battle against her daughter Taylor's bullying has affected this young Biloela family.

"It started day five of Year 7 last year with name calling," Sue-Ellen said.

The torment escalated with a physical altercation and the offenders were made to apologise.

A stream of one-off incidents followed and Sue-Ellen felt hopeless in her concern for her 12-year-old daughter.

"It did get to the point when Taylor just didn't want to go to school," she said.

"It was affecting her health. She was getting headaches.

"I took her to a paediatrician in Brisbane and a youth worker at Anglicare to help her through it."

Through all of this, Taylor was having trouble coping with the assessment workload of Year 7 as well as the constant torment in the school grounds.

"I used to get up each morning and just say to myself I wonder what they are going to do to me today," Taylor said.

While Sue-Ellen did her best to stay on top of the issue, the bullying took a toll on her as a mother.

"Some nights I would just lay in bed and cry," she said.

Sue-Ellen and her husband Andrew were even at the point where they contemplated moving.

Earlier this year the bullying took on an even harsher tone when the ridicule happened at the local swimming pool.

"Taylor messaged me to come and pick her up after she had just said she was going to KFC with some friends," Sue-Ellen said.

"When I got to the pool she was outside crying and the girls were there on their scooters just about to leave."

At this point, Sue-Ellen confronted the girls responsible for abusing her daughter but even this was not enough to stop it from happening again.

"All I wanted to do was protect my daughter."

At her wit's end, she went to the police station where she was told to keep a journal of the events.

More incidents followed, with Taylor having rocks thrown at her and even being followed home to her house.

In the first week of the school year the offenders attacked again when Taylor was pushed into a pole and down a hill.

It was this physical interaction that warranted suspension.

It has been a long road but the parties responsible are now being held accountable for their actions as a result of Sue-Ellen's persistence and strong will in defending her daughter.

"I won't give up," Sue-Ellen said.

"I'm hoping for a better year this year, fingers crossed."

As for Taylor she has aspirations of becoming a mechanic or a paramedic.