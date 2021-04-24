Bullets game postponed as Qld on edge over WA snap lockdown

Queenslanders who have been in parts of WA affected by a snap lockdown may have to spend up to 14 days in hotel quarantine.

Queenslanders who have been in parts of WA affected by a snap lockdown may have to spend up to 14 days in hotel quarantine.

Queenslanders who have been in parts of Western Australia plunged into a snap lockdown will spend up to 14 days in hotel quarantine.

The Perth and Peel regions of WA entered a three-day lockdown at midnight after an outbreak of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine spread into the community.

Late tonight, Queensland Health advised that travellers who have been in those hot spots must enter hotel quarantine for up to 14 days if returning after midnight.

Anyone already in Queensland who had been in Perth or Peel since April 17 must stay at home until 2am on April 27 and get a COVID-19 test.

Non-Queensland residents will need an exemption to enter the state, and will also have to enter hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Bullets - who are currently in Perth - have confirmed their Sunday game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix will be postponed.

In a statement released late on Friday night, the Bullets said the team would be unable to get back to Brisbane without serving mandatory quarantine time.

"It's very disappointing that we're not able to host the game on ANZAC Day at Nissan Arena but as I've said many times already this year, it is a year like no other and we need to be able to adapt and change at any moment," CEO Peter McLennan said.

Ticketholders will be contacted by the club and Ticketek in coming days.

Latest advice from Queensland Health:

Anyone who has entered or enters Queensland before 11.59pm AEST Friday 23 April 2021

If you have been been to the Perth or Peel regions on or since 17 April 2021 you must:

remain at home or at arranged accommodation until 2am AEST 27 April 2021 get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible and then stay home or in your arranged accommodation and not leave home until you have received a negative test result even after receiving a negative test result, only leave home (or arranged accommodation) only for the following reasons until 2am AEST 27 April 2021:

- get essential goods such as food, groceries, medical or necessary supplies

- receive health care

- exercise

- end of life visits if allowed by the facility you are visiting

- for safety reasons

Face mask requirements

Masks must be worn at all times when leaving your home or accommodation. Children aged 12 years and under and where people have certain medical conditions are exempt.

ANZAC day services

If you have been in Perth or Peel regions since 17 April 2021, do not attend ANZAC Day Services.

Anyone entering Queensland after 12am AEST Saturday 24 April 2021

Queensland residents:

If you have been to the Perth or Peel regions on or since 17 April 2021:

- you can re-enter Queensland

- you will have to enter hotel quarantine for up to 14 days

Non-Queensland residents

If you have been to the Perth or Peel regions on or since 17 April 2021:

- you will need an exemption to enter Queensland

- you will have to enter hotel quarantine for up to 14 days

Originally published as Bullets game postponed as Qld on edge over WA snap lockdown