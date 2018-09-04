‘Humiliating’ Mad Monday antics

Adam Elliott was one of the Bulldogs players who got his gear off. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Adam Elliott was one of the Bulldogs players who got his gear off. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

THE NRL's Mad Monday antics have hit a new low after Bulldogs players stripped down yesterday afternoon and danced naked in full view of the public as they boozed at a bar in The Rocks.

Photographers from The Daily Telegraph captured second rower Adam Elliott getting his gear off and a teammate grabbing his genitals. Another was pictured vomiting heavily in the street and laying on the ground.

It's reignited the debate about what's acceptable during end of season celebrations and an unwelcome distraction for the league as it prepares to launch its finals series on Friday night.

Channel 7 and Nine ran the images on the morning programs on Tuesday and discussed whether it needed to stop.

"A lot of people having their say about the whole Bulldogs nudity," Nine sports presenter Tim Gilbert said. "I just want to say one thing. I'm not justifying anyone's behaviour, but I have been drunk, I have performed poorly, I've woken up the next day humiliated by my own behaviour.

Mad Monday strikes again. Back (and front) pages of the papers coming up @foxsportsnews 500 pic.twitter.com/iNw46OEyLD — Dan Ginnane (@DanGinnane) September 3, 2018

"I get more offended … when you're committing a crime when you're humiliating others. Are these guys just humiliating themselves?"

"I don't think you need to see it on the front page of paper," Today host Karl Stefanovic said. "It's not - as you said Timmy, we've all done things that are not perfect. But to see it on the front page of a paper is not perfect for the sport and for the code. I don't think it's a sackable offence. I don't think - I don't know whether it's a fine. But it's just, you know, one of those things."

OK the @NRL_Bulldogs Mad Monday behaviour was out of line and distasteful but what bothers me more are those that have behaved way worse in the past who jump on these blokes the hardest, the @NRL needs to do something to punish them but come on lets not have double standards! — Tim Gilbert (@TimgGilbert) September 3, 2018

Today host Georgie Gardiner said it didn't help "any parents who want to encourage their children to play sport".

"A lot of young kids see these NRL players in the elite levels as their heroes. That's a hard one to explain," she said.

Seven sports reporter Mark Beretta said it wasn't a new problem for Canterbury.

Can’t imagine Lynne Anderson and Andrew Hill will be doing cartwheels this morning. Shocking look for the Bulldogs after they have spent the year trying to rebuild — Brent Read (@brentread_7) September 3, 2018

"It happens every year but it is a shame the club did not take more control of it and do something to protect those players," he told Sunrise. "They could've kept them out of the public eye out of harm's way. The damage is to the brands, to the NRL and the Bulldogs.

"Unfortunately the Bulldogs are commonly linked to this sort of thing. The NRL don't like it and neither do the sponsors. This club runs on money from sponsors, their main sponsors, this is not the image they want."

Canterbury wrapped a disappointing season which saw them finish 12th on the ladder with an 8-16 record with a 30-18 defeat against Cronulla on Sunday.

