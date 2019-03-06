Over-the-top Bugatti supercar worth $23m

AS IF a 16-cylinder Bugatti with more power than a Formula 1 car wasn't enough to stand out from the neighbours, the boutique French manufacturer has taken exclusivity a step further with the La Voiture Noire.

Created to celebrate the 110th anniversary of a brand that's long been about top speed, the La Voiture Noire - or black car - was one of the highlights of this year's Geneva motor show, providing a petrol-slurping antidote to the onslaught of electric machines.

But the most enticing thing for the uber rich is that the latest Bugatti is a one-off, created as a show special and already sold to an unnamed wealthy enthusiast keen for a piece of automotive history.

It's described by Bugatti as "a manifesto of the Bugatti aesthetic and a piece of automotive haute couture".

Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann told journalists the car had sold for €11 million ($17.5 million) or €16.5 million ($23.3 million) with taxes, refusing to reveal where it was headed or who splashed the big cash.

It makes it the most expensive new car ever produced.

"For Bugatti, La Voiture Noire is more than just a reminiscence of the Atlantic," said Winkelmann. "We are paying tribute to a long tradition, to France and to the creative work of (founder) Jean Bugatti. At the same time, we are transferring extraordinary technology, aesthetics and extreme luxury to a new age."

The La Voiture Noire is powered by the same 1103kW 16-cylinder quad turbocharged engine from the Bugatti Chiron, enough to propel the car to more than 400km/h.

Its unique body is crafted from carbon fibre with lines and detailing reminiscent of the classic Atlantic, of which only four were produced (the La Voiture Noire is inspired by the only one of the four that has not been seen since 1941).

Yet despite the lightweight thinking, it's claimed to drink an average of 22.5 litres per 100km - about twice as much as a V8.

But there's one area that remains a secret for the owner - the interior.

Darkened glass and closed doors kept the design of the interior secret during its high-profile motor show display and Bugatti didn't reveal any images of the cabin.