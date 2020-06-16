West Ballina development cost increases by $18m

THE proponent of a 300-lot home estate development application advised Ballina Shire Council of a dramatic change on its estimation of costs of the project.

A letter dated June 11 from Planners North (acting on behalf of GemLife) to Ballina Shire Council updated the cost of the development from just under $30 million to more than $48 million.

The document is the response from the proponent to a communication from council, dated May 21, requesting further clarification regarding a number of aspects of the project.

"Since the date of the original cost estimate, design development with respect to the project has continued and the costing elements of the project further refined," the letter reads.

"The current expert Quantity Surveyor's advice in relation to the estimated cost of the development is $48,773,791.

"Our client appreciates that this updated advice will require the council to issue further fees and implement a referral to the regional Planning Panel."

The document also offers some responses to council about sewerage, stormwater management, flooding and mosquito risk, among others.

Ballina Waterfront Village & Tourist Park owner, Tracy Burke, made a representation to council regarding the project.

The document sent by Tracy Burke said the existing tourist park would be considerably lower than the proposed development.

"Our concern is the impact that stormwater run-off would have on us," the document reads. "This needs to be addressed by the developers with adequate drainage to ensure that there is zero impact on us as an existing development."

Both Ballina Shire Council and GemLife were contacted for comment.