Jesinta and Buddy Franklin welcome baby boy

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, but the AFL star stopped short of revealing his son’s name.

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, but the AFL star stopped short of revealing his son’s name.

AFL star Lance "Buddy" Franklin and his wife Jesinta have welcomed the birth of their second child.

The Sydney Swans star shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of the baby boy in hospital but did not reveal his name.

"Our baby boy has arrived," he wrote.

The couple first announced they were expecting in October, less than one year after welcoming the birth of their first child Tullulah.

They previously said becoming parents has made them more "present" by spending less time on social media.

Buddy Franklin holds his new baby boy.

Former Miss Universe Australia Jesinta, 29, previously said she and Buddy, 34, tried to conceive their daughter for years before they were successful.

"We were trying for years and years, I thought it was important to speak about it because I know a lot of women and couples who struggle," she previously said.

"It's not something that's openly talked about, there's a big stigma around it so if I can share my journey then hopefully I can give someone else hope."

Jesinta and Buddy welcomed the birth

The Franklins have followed the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky by opting not to share photos of their children's faces on social media due to privacy.

Jesinta, whose husband is Indigenous, previously said her daughter motivates her to fight for social change, particularly as it relates to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which calls for the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the Australian Constitution.

"I know I'm going to have these discussions with my child and explain the dark parts of history, but we also want to celebrate the beautiful indigenous culture and stories," she told Marie Claire.

"We want our child to feel included, recognised, heard and worthy, which is why constitutional recognition is so important to us."

Originally published as Buddy's baby boy but mum's the word