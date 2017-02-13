27°
Buddhism pioneer shares life's mission

Javier Encalada
13th Feb 2017
Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.
Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

IN 1968, Danish couple Hannah and Ole Nydahl were reportedly the first Western students to study Buddhism under his Holiness, the 16th Karmapa in Nepal.

They travelled back to Europe, and for four decades, Hannah and Ole made it their life's mission to spread the teachings of Tibetan Buddhism throughout the world.

Ole is in Ballina this week to launch a new documentary about his and Hannah's life - Hannah passed away from lung cancer in 2006.

"The film is for people that know about Buddhism and for those who are curious about it," Ole Nydahl said.

"Also, above all, it's about the important things in our lives, like births and deaths, and how to handle these things, and making death into a victory instead of a loss."

Mr Nydahl is a Lama, meaning he is a teacher of the dharma, which in Indian religion is "the eternal law of the cosmos, inherent in the very nature of things."

He said there a very simple reasons why Buddhism has been adopted in the Western world at such a fast pace in the last 50 years.

"People have realised that the house doesn't get happy, the cow doesn't get happy, the job doesn't get happy. The only thing that gets happy is our mind," he said.

"In that, Tibetan Buddhism has a lot of very good features that relate to that: first they are not very holy, you can do any jobs as a Buddhist as soon as you are not harming others, so you can follow your way to enlightment living a regular life."

Ole Nydahl said the downside of being a religious leader is never have enough time for anything.

"I wish I had time to meet and talk to more people but there is just only so much time," he said smiling.

  • At Ballina Fair Cinemas this Wednesday from 6.30pm.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina buddhism documentary northern rivers entertainment northern rivers lifestyle whatson

