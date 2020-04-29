Menu
Shep Huntly presents the Dr Hubble Bubble Show.
News

Bubble master takes incredible bubbly show online

Javier Encalada
29th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
NORTHERN Rivers bubble master Shep Huntly is taking his Dr Hubble Bubble Show online.

Usually Dr Hubble is constantly touring Australia doing bubble shows at school, preschools and festivals, but the COVID 19 lockdown has meant a massive rethink for the veteran showman.

The Byron Shire resident said instead of performing at Glastonbury in the UK this year, he is now doing weekly online bubble shows for kids.

Mr Huntly is turning his loungeroom into a DIY TV studio and beaming live bubble shows to fans all around the world.

Children and families have tuned in all across Australia and from as far away as London and Las Vegas in the US.

With wife Simi holding the camera, 9-year-old daughter Goldie on sound, lights and MC duties, the show really has become a family affair.

“If you would like to tune in to the next show you and your kids will be amazed, Dr Hubble can do things with bubbles you cannot imagine. Have you ever seen a square bubble?” Mr Huntly said.

The next show will be held this Saturday, May 2, at 11.30am and all tickets are only $5.

Tickets available at https://drhubble.com.au/online-shows/

Lismore Northern Star

