Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Bruxner Highway crash: Traffic affected in both directions

Alison Paterson
by
6th Feb 2020 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.30pm: A SEDAN has crashed and rolled over on the Bruxner Hwy near Alstonville, a Rural Fire Service duty officer has confirmed.

"There are no persons trapped," Aaron Howard said.

"It occurred in the overtaking lane, in an easterly direction, on the Bruxner Hwy."

Mr Howard said RFS crews and police were on scene.

"The ambulance has been called but is not yet on scene," he said.

More to come.

 

Original story: TRAFFIC is being affected in both directions after a crash on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville just after 4pm.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened near Duck Creek Mountain Rd.

Emergency services are in attendance.

Drivers are being asked to take extra care in the area and expect some delays.

More to come.

alstonville bruxner highway car crash nsw ambulance
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fitness brand to launch first regional site on North Coast

        premium_icon Fitness brand to launch first regional site on North Coast

        Business Yoga, pilates and more will be on offer in the heart of the town and a short distance from the beach

        Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        News There will also be art, children’s activities, food trucks, games

        Two crashes on Bruxner and Pacific highways

        premium_icon Two crashes on Bruxner and Pacific highways

        News The wet weather is causing some havoc on the roads this morning

        Lonely bottom line? Try business speed dating

        premium_icon Lonely bottom line? Try business speed dating

        News A stockbroking and wealth management firm has organised a speed dating event for...