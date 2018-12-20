Brutal irony of Karl’s last Today show

As Karl Stefanovic made his last appearance Today on November 30 it appears not even he was aware it would be his last show.

But in a bizarre turn of events one segment during his final breakfast TV stint has proved oddly prophetic of Stefanovic's dumping this week.

Georgie Gardner and Stefanovic interviewed finance expert Patrick Canion about how to survive a redundancy over Christmas.

Stefanovic remarked that losing your job just before Christmas was a stressful experience. Picture: Channel 9

"With Christmas around the corner there couldn't be a worse time to lose your job," Stefanovic said as he introduced the segment.

Stefanovic, who was axed from Today just six days out from Christmas, also remarked that a redundancy this close to the festive season would prove stressful for families.

"Do you know what I reckon? I reckon it takes a big psychological toll and it causes a lot of stress around families, doesn't it?" he said.

Stefanovic’s last Today show proved oddly prophetic.

Just days after the segment aired, Stefanovic flew to Mexico to marry Jasmine Yarbrough in a lavish, four-day affair which an insider told Fairfax was the "last straw" for Channel 9 bosses.

The big wedding coupled with Stefanovic's lavish lifestyle was deemed toxic to Nine's viewers.

A Nine insider told the Sydney Morning Herald: "Yachts and big overseas weddings don't translate to Today's audience."

Stefanovic's second marriage also sparked a furious reaction from his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn, who labelled the TV star a "fake" in an interview with New Idea.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough’s wedding did not sit well with viewers.

Karl’s first wife Cassandra Thorburn. Picture: Matrix

In a statement on Wednesday, Nine news director Darren Wick confirmed Stefanovic was leaving Today as host after 14 years.

He remains on contract with Nine until the end of 2019 and will film the next series of This Time Next Year in February.

"Nine and Karl Stefanovic have agreed it is time for him to step off the Today show," the statement read.

"Karl remains on contract with the network and will continue to host (his other show) This Time Next Year."