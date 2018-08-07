Brumbies sign Chiefs excitement machine

Toni Pulu of the Chiefs dives over to score a try at ANZ National Stadium, Suva.

THE Brumbies have pulled off a recruitment coup, signing speedy Chiefs winger Toni Pulu on a two-year contract.

Pulu, 29, has scored a total of 14 tries in 32 Super Rugby games for the Chiefs and looks likely to come straight into the Brumbies' starting line0up

Born in Los Angeles, Pulu moved to New Zealand at the age of three and was a late bloomer, making his Super Rugby debut in 2016.

He is one of the quickest players in Super Rugby and possesses dazzling footwork.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Brumbies and am looking forward to beginning a new stage of my rugby career in Australia," Pulu said.

"The Brumbies are a well-known and well-respected organisation and I have been impressed by what I have seen and heard when playing against them.

"They are known for their free-flowing rugby and for their unique family culture.

"I have enjoyed my time with the Chiefs immensely but am very much looking forward to moving to Canberra and settling in with my new club."

The Brumbies narrowly missed out on the 2018 playoffs but found their groove towards the end of the season as the team adjusted to first-year coach Dan McKellar's push for a more off-the-cuff, attacking style.

Pulu fits that vision perfectly.

"With the changes we're making in our game, and the style we're looking to play, we've got to recruit guys that match that," McKellar said.

Chiefs winger Toni Pulu looks to break the defence at Waikato Stadium.

"Toni has genuine speed, but not only that, he's a natural footballer too. He sees space well, communicates and has an excellent offload game.

"He's come from a team which has had a lot of success and play a similar style to the one we want to play so he's a good fit for us.

"Character is very important when we are deciding who to sign.

"We've got to bring talented players here, but the right people as well and Pulu fits that. "

TONI PULU AT A GLANCE

Height: 1.84m

Weight: 93kg

Born: Los Angeles, United States

School: Dilworth School, Auckland, New Zealand

Super Rugby debut: 2016 v Force, (Chiefs)

Super Rugby caps: 32

Super Rugby points: 70 (14t)

2018 appearances: 11

2018 points: 20 (4T)