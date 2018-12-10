Bruce Hwy hell: Man pinned for more than an hour in smash

A man is trapped in a truck after a truck smash on the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum this afternoon. Image via 7 News Sunshine Coast.

UPDATE 5:15PM: A DRIVER was rescued from the wreckage of a prime mover after more than an hour spent pinned by his leg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man, aged in his 40s, was in a serious but stable condition as of about 5.10pm.

The crash, which occurred at 3.27pm at Beerburrum, saw the Bruce Highway grind to a halt as emergency services dealt with the horror scene.

Paramedics are still treating the man on scene after Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers cut him free with hydraulic equipment.

He has suffered leg injuries, and any other injuries are unknown at this time.

A boy injured in the crash has already been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya.

The truck driver is likely to be transported to the same hospital.



UPDATE 4:40PM: PARAMEDICS are working to stabilise a man trapped by his leg in the wreckage of a prime mover crash on the Bruce Hwy, Elimbah.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said firefighters were on standby with hydraulic equipment to help free the patient, aged in his 40s.

He had not been extricated as of 4.35pm.

Three QFES crews were called to the scene about 3.30pm.

One patient is being transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with abdominal and arm injuries.

A critical care paramedic is on board in the transportation.

More to come.



EARLIER 4.20PM: A MAN was trapped in the wreckage of his truck after it crashed on the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum this afternoon, with a teenage boy also hurt.

Six Queensland Ambulance Service crews raced to the scene, 1km south of the Red Road overpass at 3.27pm.

The adult man, believed to be in his 40s, was trapped and required Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews to free him.

He sustained a leg injury, while the boy is being treated for spinal precautions.

Both are expected to be transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

Department of Transport and Main Roads said lanes are blocked heading southbound towards Brisbane and long delays are to be expected.

More to come.

INITIAL: A PERSON is reportedly entrapped in a vehicle on the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum after a crash involving a truck at 3.27pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedics are en route to the scene, 1km south of the Red Road overpass.

QAS reported a person to be trapped in their vehicle at 3.50pm.

Department of Transport and Main Roads said lanes are blocked heading southbound towards Brisbane and long delays are to be expected.