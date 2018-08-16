Menu
FILE PHOTO: Traffic build up after an accident on the Bruce Highway.
FILE PHOTO: Traffic build up after an accident on the Bruce Highway. Warren Lynam
News

Bruce Hwy 'cactus' after morning roll over

Ashley Carter
by
16th Aug 2018 6:46 AM | Updated: 7:11 AM

A MAN has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle roll over on the Bruce Highway early this morning.

The car rolled down an embankment on the southbound lane, just after the Sunshine Motorway on ramp, a Queensland police spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said.

The southbound lane was blocked and delays were expected.

Drivers were urged to proceed with caution in the area.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

