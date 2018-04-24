Menu
Login
CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.
CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan. Contributed
News

Bruce Hwy crash causes delays as 21,000 litres of oil spills

Emma Reid
by
24th Apr 2018 4:51 PM

THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.

Gin Gin police Sergeant Sharon Morgan said initial reports were the driver of the sedan pulled out into the path of the truck, causing it to crash.

The crash happened about just after 2pm and the southbound land was blocked by the spill.

"The 21,000 litres of crude oil spilled all over the road," Sgt Morgan said.

 

CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.
CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan. Contributed

"We are now down to one land of traffic and it's expected to be this way into the night as it gets cleaned up."

Sgt Morgan said it was a timely reminder to be vigilant on the roads.

"A foreign national was in the wrong and pulled out in front of truck," she said.

"It was a brilliant effort from the truck driver as it could have been a fatal."

The highway is down to one lane while emergency services clean the scene.

Environmental services are working to clear the oil from the environment.

bruce highway bundaberg crude oil gin gin road closed sharon morgan traffic crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Opinion NO MATTER the recipe, baking Anzac biscuits is a lovely way to commemorate one of the most important dates on the Australian calender.

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    News Former army chief calls for more mental health support for veterans

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    News Slash your power bill and reduce your impact on the environment

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    News If you missed out, don’t panic and read on

    Local Partners