Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
Rural

Bruce Highway closed after car crashes into cow

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 9:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays after a car crashed into a cow on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay.

A Queensland Traffic alert said a single-vehicle crash was impacting the highway in both directions at Carmila.

 

But a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver "hit a cow" while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm.

"There's a male complaining of neck and back pain, and I would say his car is not in a good way," she said.

She said police officers were called to check on the driver, secure the highway and in case the cow had to be euthanased.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics had not been tasked to the crash.

bruce highway bruce highway crash carmila carmila crash cow crash mackay qas. queensland ambulance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Constructive employee, 45 years with the one company

        Premium Content Constructive employee, 45 years with the one company

        News BALLINA Shire resident Alan Walsh has been involved in some of the biggest building projects on the Northern Rivers

        Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Premium Content Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Crime Dennis Dalton was found with severe head injuries in 2013

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community There's a stack of rewards on offer with your digital subscription

        MURDER CHARGE: Man extradited over Goonellabah death

        Premium Content MURDER CHARGE: Man extradited over Goonellabah death

        News A man was arrested in QLD over a 2013 death in Goonellabah