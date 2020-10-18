Brownlow 2020 fashion: All white on the night

Crisp and contemporary white was a key colour for the few WAGS attending the official Brownlow events on Sunday night.

Bella Beischer, partner of one of the pre-count favourites Christian Petracca, nailed the more pared back dress code with a sleek and chic Effie Kats figure flattering dress.

Collingwood defender Jack Crisp's wife Mikayla opted for a strapless white Marquise Bridal, while Ashlee Browning, partner of Magpie Brayden Maynard wore a white pearl encrusted Con Illio gown.

Fellow Collingwood WAG Ellie Thorneycroft, partner of Taylor Adams, was a style standout in a beautiful bold Jason Grech fleuro yellow gown.

Brownlow favourite Lachie Neale's wife, Julie, sported the closest to a traditional red carpet Brownlow look in a sheer beaded One Day Bridal gown.

The Collingwood partners, watching the Brownlow from Brisbane, had the benefit of professional make-up and hair stylists, while the Geelong wives and partners on the Gold Coast did their own.

Brit Selwood posted on her Instagram that she was borrowing from Emma Hawkins as the pair prepared for the big night together in the hub.

Brit's look was pure perfection for the Gold Coast count.

The Dion Lee black cinched skirt and cropped top give a cool contemporary vibe, complete with a chic loose knot in the hair.

Mardi Dangerfield joked she was wearing her "casual Sunday" best in a BY Johnny bold pink dress. It was a more relaxed vibe to her more traditional Brownlow gowns of previous years.

Some players virtually attending the Brownlow presentation from Melbourne sported black face masks, including Hawthorn's Jack Gunston.

Charlotte Viney had a more unusual preparation than normal with four month-old baby Mila. She and husband, Melbourne's Jack Viney, attended the function in Adelaide.

She did her own make up at home.

Tiffany Browne, partner of Callum Mills of the Swans, in Sydney. Picture: Getty

Docker Adam Cerra and partner Claudia Piva in Perth. Picture: Getty

Eagle Nic Naitanui and partner Brittany Brown in Perth. Picture: Getty

Talia Demarco, Dayne Zorko’s partner, at the Gabba. Picture: Getty

Zoe Heard, partner of Jake Lloyd of the Swans, in Sydney. Picture: Getty

Savahna Lyons, partner of Jarryd Lyons of the Lions, at the Gabba. Picture: Getty

Kate Lawrence, partner of Luke Parker of the Swans, in Sydney. Picture: Getty

Ellie Thornycroft, Taylor Adams’ partner, at the Gabba. Picture: Getty Images

Toby Greene of the Giants and partner Georgia Stirton in Sydney. Picture: Getty

Isabella Beischer, partner of Christian Petracca, attends the function at the Gabba. Picture: Getty

Steven May arrives with his partner Briana Jones. Picture: Richard Walker

Mikayla Crisp, wife of Jack Crisp of the Magpies, attends the function at the Gabba. Picture: Getty

Collingwood’s Brandon Maynard and Ashlee Browning. Picture: Michael Klein

Jack and Charlotte Viney arrive to attend the count virtually from the Adelaide Oval. Picture: Getty

Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore of the Bulldogs arrive at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Media

Cameron Guthrie of the Cats and partner Lauren Bumbers arrive for the event on the Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Media

Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin are attending the count on the Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Media

Rachel Mewett, partner of Jordan Ridley of the Bombers, at the Gabba. Picture: Getty

Charlie Cameron of the Lions and his partner Caitlin Seeto at the Gabba. Picture: Getty

Jack Ziebell of the Kangaroos has his temperature checked before a sanctioned event at NEP Studios, Southbank, in Melbourne. Picture: AFL Media

Lucy Gilkes, partner of Josh Kelly of the Giants, at the Brownlow Medal function at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Picture: Getty

Lachie Neale of the Lions and his wife, Julie Neale, in Brisbane. Picture: Getty

Mardi and Patrick Dangerfield. Picture: Instagram

Brit Selwood. Picture: Instagram

Hawthorn’s Tom Mitchell dressed and ready for the Brownlow with two adoring fans. Picture: Instagram

Christian Petracca with Bella Beischer.

Ashlee Browning, partner of Collingwood’s Brayden Maynard, wearing Con Ilio for the Brownlow.

Ashlee Browning.

Mikayla Crisp, Jack Crisp’s partner, wearing Marquise Bridal. Picture: Instagram

Jack Gunston. Picutre: Instagram

Julie Neale wearing Chosen by One Day.

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury and wife Alex are watching the Brownlow Medal on TV in Far North Queensland.

It's the first time in 14 years the couple haven't attended the event.

"I've been to 13 Brownlow Medals," Alex said. "They're good fun. It's always a nice cap on the year and a nice way to finish the season.

"This year, we're staying in Port Douglas. We'll be watching it on the couch."

The Pendleburys.

Alex said she felt "pressure" about the Brownlow red carpet when she was younger, but added: "We've come a long way because a lot of people have spoken out about women being judged.

"Everyone goes to have a good time and support their partner," she said.

"The women don't go to the Brownlow to stand out."

Alex said she was grateful families were allowed to stay in hubs for the football season, but added it would have affected player preparation.

"All the teams would have noticed it," she said.

"We had (three-year-old son) Jax sleeping at our feet. Our sleep was pretty bad, and (Scott) was having to play footy on the back of that."

