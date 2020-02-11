Brother’s touching response to crash tragedy

Veronique Sakr, 11, who was killed when a car mounted an Oatlands footpath last Saturday. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Family

The family of a young girl run down by an alleged drink-driver as she went to get ice cream in Sydney's west has released an emotional statement as they prepare to farewell her today.

Veronique Sakr, 11, was killed when a car mounted an Oatlands footpath last Saturday.

She died at the scene alongside her cousins Sienna Abdallah, 8, Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Antony Abdallah, 13.

Her funeral at the Santa Sabina College chapel in Strathfield today comes a just a day after a massive joint funeral for her cousins.

Today her family has released a statement saying their beloved daughter had an "incredible sense of compassion and empathy for others".

"She always opened her kind heart to everyone who was in need of a friend," they said. "She was a bright spark with an infectious smile and a cheeky grin who could hold her own in any company.

"Her greatest joy was being in the presence of family and friends, enjoying conversations with everyone from all ages and walks of life."

They said the love she shared with her brother Michael was "beautiful and unrivalled".

When Michael was told about the tragedy, he asked, "Dad, how do I do it?". His dad answered: "Do what?".

Michael said, "Live my life without her?".

The family said Veronique "embraced all that life had to offer".

"She loved to dance, kick a ball, rock-climb and endlessly swim in the pool or beach," they said. "She was a lover of dogs and her caring and motherly nature meant her six goldfish were adored like her own children."

The family said Veronique had a great sense of humour and was very quick and witty with her words.

Yesterday, about 2000 people filled Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park on Monday morning to farewell the three Abdallah siblings.

Monsignor Shora Maree praised the children's mother Leila Geagea for he forgiveness in the face of the tragedy.

When Ms Geagea visited the site where three of her six children died, she said she forgave the alleged drink-driver.

"Danny and Leila, we have seen in you the most inspirational example and testimony that is true of the power of God's love," he said.

Thousands turned out for the Abdallah funeral yesterday. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

"Leila, you said the words of forgiveness that shocked the world, it shocked the world.

"That doesn't come from something human, it comes from the divine.

"What an inspiration for all of us. We've seen the renewal of faith for many."

Leila then joined the stage and led a prayer, saying her three children were now in heaven.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he is said to have driven into the children.

He's been charged with 20 offences, including four counts of manslaughter, and is due to next appear in court in April.

She had just started Year 6 at Santa Sabina College.