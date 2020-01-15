Brothers sentenced after police find 128 plant drug haul

Two brothers have been sentenced over a 128 plant drug haul.

TWO brothers have been released on community corrections orders after pleading guilty to growing marijuana on a Byron Shire property.

Joel Diblasio, 34, from North Lismore, and Tom Harrop, 23, from Lismore, faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

They had each been charged with cultivating an amount of marijuana between the indictable and commercial quantity.

The court heard police had been made aware of the plants being grown on a Goonengerry property, which has numerous part-owners, including at least one of the parents of the accused.

Police attended the property on the morning of December 13 and found 128 plants, along with a small amount of fertilizer.

Mr Dakin said the set-up was "unsophisticated" but did indicate "a degree of planning".

"There's a clear public interest in having cannabis and other prohibited drugs removed from the community," Mr Dakin said.

Both men pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and Magistrate Michael Dakin gave them each a two year community corrections order.