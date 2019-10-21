Menu
Login
Reba McEntire has paid tribute to best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn after their hall of fame gong.
Reba McEntire has paid tribute to best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn after their hall of fame gong.
Music

Stars align at Country Music Hall of Fame event

21st Oct 2019 12:48 PM

Best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn, comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in a star-filled ceremony.

Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt were on hand on Sunday evening to pay tribute to the inductees during the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks & Dunn, with 20 No. 1 hits, have sold more than 28 million albums in the US.

Stevens is known for his novelty songs like "The Streak," but also the Grammy-winning "Everything is Beautiful."

And Bradley, as the head of RCA Nashville, signed artists like Alabama and Ronnie Milsap, while promoting the outlaws of country music.

More Stories

brooks & dunn country music hall of fame luke bryan marty stuart ray stevens reba mcentire ricky skaggs travis tritt trisha yearwood

Top Stories

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Breaking A BOMB expert was flown in to assess the explosive device.

    Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

    Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking Three vehicles involved in incident south of Woodburn

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News Numerous crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health Symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure