Brooklyn Beckham’s billion-dollar prenup

Loved up fiancees Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are taking measures to protect their families’ vast fortunes from each other.

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancee Nicola Peltz have drawn up a prenuptial agreement to protect their fortunes after they wed.

The football legend's son, 21, and US heiress actress, 25, have agreed to leave the marriage "with what they put into it" should they split up.

Brooklyn, whose parents are worth $600 million, and Nicola, whose business mogul and investor dad Nelson has an estimated $2 billion fortune, are due to tie the knot next year.

A source said: "Prenups may not seem particularly romantic but in the US they're incredibly common and Nicola's family all have agreements in place with their partners.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz regularly share loved-up pics on social media.

"Brooklyn and Nicola's decision to go legal was entirely mutual.

"He's had experiences of girls desperate to get in on the Beckham name so they're delighted Nicola loves Brooklyn for him.

"And, of course, she doesn't need his money and has her own successful career."

The source confirmed social media influencer Brooklyn and Transformers: Age of Extinction star Nicola had already signed the contract.

They added: "It's not complicated. Basically, in the unlikely event of a split, both parties will leave the marriage with what they put into it.

"This includes assets and properties. Money will not change hands."

The couple, who met in 2017 at the Coachella music festival in California, announced their engagement in July after dating for 11 months.

They are planning two wedding ceremonies - one in the Cotswolds where Brooklyn's parents David and Posh own a home, and another in Florida where dad of ten Nelson lives with his third wife, former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

And the couple have given fans a few glimpses at Peltz's engagement ring, which The Sun reports cost a quarter of a million pounds - that's roughly $A453,000.

Earlier this year the outlet revealed that Brooklyn had decided to set up home with Nicola in the US.

A source explained: "This is a huge move for Brooklyn, but he feels strongly that it's the right one.

"He and Nicola are closer than ever and they are both excited to take their relationship to the next level by sharing the same home.

"Nicola has been a big hit with the entire Beckham family - both David and Victoria have made it clear to Brooklyn how much they like her."

