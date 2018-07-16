Menu
It took her a while to notice.
Britney suffers on-stage wardrobe malfunction

by Lauren Clark
16th Jul 2018 8:14 AM

BRITNEY Spears has suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while performing on her Piece of Me tour.

The singer, 36, accidentally showed the audience a little more of her cleavage than she had anticipated when a nipple popped out of her top, The Sun reports.

For the second night of her tour, at the National Theater inside MGM National Harbor in Maryland, the mum-of-two showed off her incredible body in an eye-catching black bondage-inspired outfit as she danced on stage.

However, as a host of male backing dancers twirled around her, the pop star showed more than she bargained for.

Spears failed to notice the wardrobe malfunction and didnâ€™t readjust her Marco Morante-designed bra for a whole two minutes.

The moment was caught on camera by fan Salvatore Bellamo and shared to YouTube.

Spears kicked off her tour in style last week, performing in a skimpy black leotard, black boots, and brandishing a whip.

She has been working out hard in preparation for the tour and her efforts have clearly paid off.

Piece of Me is the Circus hitmakerâ€™s ninth tour and first travelling concert in six years after finishing her residency in Las Vegas in 2017.

Spears will be travelling around North America and Europe during her highly-anticipated comeback with stops including the UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Ireland and France.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

