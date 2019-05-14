Britney’s shocking ‘forced drugs’ claim

Britney Spears claims her father forced her to take drugs and enter a mental health facility against her will.

The superstar, 37, who has been under the control of a conservatorship since 2008, is trying to get more freedom from the agreement amid claims his actions have been illegal, The Sun reports.

TMZ claims Britney told a judge last week her dad Jamie committed her into the mental health facility a month ago despite her not wanting to, with her mother Lynne echoing the allegations.

Britney is said to have stopped taking medication that kept her stable after it stopped working and then went downhill.

Her requests for more freedom and adjustments to the conservatorship - in which Jamie manages her financial affairs and daily life - were not granted by the judge.

They ruled Britney needed to first be evaluated by an expert before any decisions could be made.

Jamie, 66, has been in charge of his daughter's assets since a court ruling in 2008 following her highly publicised breakdown.

Despite the agreement, he does not have the power to put her into a facility or ply her with drugs without her consent.

Sources close to the singer say she is still trying to get out of it entirely.

The row has caused a split in her family, with her mum Lynne siding with Britney after divorcing Jamie in 2002 after 27 years of marriage.

In January, Britney axed her planned Las Vegas residency Domination and said it was to spend time with her dad who had recently been "hospitalised and almost died".

She announced an indefinite hiatus, but in April the #FreeBritney campaign was launched by fans who said she was being unnecessarily controlled by her dad.

They also alleged Jamie had forced her to cancel the residency after she refused to take her medication.

A week later Britney issued a statement on Instagram, attempting to ease concerns.

The post read: "There's rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said.

"I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear.

"Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way."

