Menu
Login
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands of holiday makers stranded.
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands of holiday makers stranded.
Travel

600,000 tourists hit as travel firm collapse hurts Webjet

23rd Sep 2019 11:40 AM

Online travel agent Webjet looks set to take an earnings hit and could write off $43.7 million following the collapse of UK travel company Thomas Cook.

Webjet says it had expected to earn between $150 million and $200 million in FY20 total transactional value from Thomas Cook, which owed Webjet about 27 million euros ($A43.7 million) when it collapsed on Monday.

The demise of the 178-year-old Thomas Cook is also expected to reduce the $27 million to $33 million in additional earnings Webjet had anticipated from its WebBeds accommodation business by as much as $7 million.

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed today, stranding hundreds of thousands of holiday-makers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

The firm runs hotels, resorts, airlines and cruises for 19 million people a year in 16 countries.

It currently has 600,000 people abroad, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge rescue operation.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and it will work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers home over the next two weeks.

More Stories

Show More
business editors picks holidays thomas cook travel

Top Stories

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News AREAS of the Northern Rivers are heading into high fire danger periods in the coming days, so what do the warnings mean, and what are your obligations?

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru