Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Brisbane university student has won $20 million in Powerball. Picture: Supplied
A Brisbane university student has won $20 million in Powerball. Picture: Supplied
News

Uni student to retire after winning $20m jackpot

by Nathan Edwards
18th Dec 2020 5:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 20-year-old university student says he will retire immediately after winning $20 million in last night's Powerball lotto.

Trading in textbooks and HECS fees for the high life, the McGregor man described the disbelief of his Thursday night win after he said he bought the ticket at the last minute.

"Oh man. Oh my god. I can't believe it," he said.

"It's funny as all day I was meaning to get a Powerball ticket, but I was busy and never got to it.

A Brisbane university student has won $20 million in Powerball. Picture: Supplied
A Brisbane university student has won $20 million in Powerball. Picture: Supplied

 

"This evening, I kept thinking 'okay, what am I forgetting?' which is when I remembered to get my ticket before the draw closed.

"I'm never going to work again."

Along with being able to afford the luxury of retiring early, the man also revealed some of his first winnings will go towards friends, family and charities.

"People give their whole lives to work, but I'm going to put my family and friends first. I'm going to help them and surprise them - some have been through a tough year," he said.

Originally published as Brisbane uni student to retire after winning $20m jackpot

More Stories

gambling jackpot lotto uni student

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina brothers remain on bail over alleged stabbing

        Premium Content Ballina brothers remain on bail over alleged stabbing

        Crime IT'S alleged one of the brothers wielded broken glass while the other had a broken Jack Daniels bottle.

        ROADS CLOSED: Sun’s out, but dozens of roads remain closed

        ROADS CLOSED: Sun’s out, but dozens of roads remain closed

        News Although there has been a temporary reprieve from the rain, dozens of Northern...

        Sydney outbreak worsens with 28 cases confirmed

        Sydney outbreak worsens with 28 cases confirmed

        Health Northern beaches shut down, borders closed

        Further report needed in double fatality court case

        Premium Content Further report needed in double fatality court case

        Crime THE man charged over a crash which killed a married couple will have his case...