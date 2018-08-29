Menu
Login
One of the vehicles involved came to rest on its roof.
One of the vehicles involved came to rest on its roof.
News

Pedestrian dies week after freak crash

by Jacob Miley
29th Aug 2018 5:42 AM

A PEDESTRIAN who was struck by an out-of-control car that had just collided with another vehicle has died in hospital eight days later.

It comes as a woman has died and two others were injured after a car rolled on an isolated road near Windorah, in the state's west, yesterday.

The pedestrian was standing at the intersection of Venner Rd and Lagonda and Frederick streets, Annerley, when the two cars crashed on Monday, August 20.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to flip and careen on to the footpath and into the man.

He was rushed to hospital, but died today, police said.

The two drivers were uninjured.

Emergency services responded to the Windorah crash on Diamantina Development Rd at 1.30pm after reports a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled several times.

The female driver died at the scene.

Two passengers were airlifted to Toowoomba hospital for treatment.

The Queensland road toll now stands at 175, 20 more than the same period last year.

annerly editors picks freak crash pedestrian windorah

Top Stories

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather FOR those of you watching the skies in the hopes of rain, the Bureau of Meteorology may have some good news.

    'A real family business'

    'A real family business'

    Business Family at heart of new business

    Our top TAFE teachers

    Our top TAFE teachers

    News Wollongbar teachers win big award

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    News Local business proves to be a pearl

    Local Partners