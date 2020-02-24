Menu
A Brisbane teenager has been charged with murdering a baby girl.
Crime

Teen charged with murdering 11 month-old baby

by Elise Williams, AAP
24th Feb 2020 10:52 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM
A BRISBANE teenager has been charged with the murder of an 11-month-old baby girl.

The man, aged 18, is alleged to have harmed the infant, who was his step daughter, at a Corinda home on February 1.

Paramedics managed to revive the child at the scene, before the baby later died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on February 5.

Police charged the man on Saturday.

He will front Brisbane Magistrates Court today, charged with one count of murder.

The investigation remains in the hands of the Inala Child Protection Investigation Unit.

brisbane court crime murder

