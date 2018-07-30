Dress ‘fairy godmothers’ for drought families

DROUGHT affected families have a new pair of fairy godmothers to help their teenagers get ready for that all important ball: the high school formal.

Tashoni Hardy said she and her sister Anita Guyett would be collecting donations of frocks, suits, shoes and accessories to help farming families doing it tough.

She said farmers were struggling to put food on the table amid excruciating drought conditions and formal outfits were a cost they shouldn't have to wear.

So, she and her sister called on the community to donate their own formal and semi-formal wear: dresses, suits and tuxedos, heels, dress shoes, clutches and jewellery, bow-ties and ties.

Anita Guyett and Tashoni Hardy.



It's a cause close to the sisters' hearts.

They grew up in country Mackay in a family of five girls and over the years have watched their friends' lives on Queensland's dairy, cattle and cane farms become tougher.

Mrs Hardy, who now lives in Clayfield, said one friend lost her husband to brain cancer last year, and her small son also has a rare genetic disorder and needed treatment in Brisbane.

"She's running the farm while coming down to Brisbane for treatments with her little one and the first thing she could say is 'there's so many people who are worse off than me'," she said.

"If someone in that position is saying there are people who are much more worse off, then I can't even fathom it."

After launching the campaign Dresses for the Drought less than 24 hours ago, the community has already rallied behind the cause.

Racecourse Road Dental, at 1/33 Racecourse Rd, Hamilton, volunteered to collect the clothes and donations are already filling the racks.

"I just remember how amazing those events were - to not have that opportunity as a young woman or a young man, I think that's really sad," she said.

"I think it's really important for everyone to have that opportunity to have a special night and feel comfortable in their own skin and not have enormous costs involved with it."

She and Mrs Guyett, who lives in Melbourne, ask that the dresses, suits, shoes and accessories be in a condition that donors themselves would feel excited to wear.

Take donations to Racecourse Road Dental or visit the Dresses for the Drought Facebook page: facebook.com/dressesforthedrought.