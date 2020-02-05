Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
Health

Primary school student sent home after China trip

by Antonia O’Flaherty
5th Feb 2020 7:46 PM

A STATE school student has been sent home after teachers were informed they had recently returned from China amid a school ban on anyone who may be at risk of having coronavirus.

The Courier-Mail understands the student had been attending the school since returning from China but today told a teacher at the Brisbane primary school that they had recently travelled to the country.

The school then called the student's father who collected the student and while they were not showing any symptoms the child will be self-isolating until 14 days has passed since leaving China.

The state government issued a state-wide advice to anyone who has returned from China to self-isolate for at least two weeks after leaving amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has seen three confirmed cases in Queensland.

It is understood the school principal had written to all parents three times with the health advice.

coronavirus health isolation school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Urgent evacuation' from cruise ship off Ballina

        premium_icon 'Urgent evacuation' from cruise ship off Ballina

        News The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter winched a 50-year-old man off the cruise ship who was suffering a serious medical condition.

        FOR SALE: Want a space for a cafe, microbrewery, juice bar?

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Want a space for a cafe, microbrewery, juice bar?

        News Endless possibilities for this prominent retail space in Woodburn

        Uni students encouraged to claim fee help early

        premium_icon Uni students encouraged to claim fee help early

        News Students should lodge Youth Allowance and Austudy claims early.

        What Kevin Hogan thinks about the leadership challenge

        premium_icon What Kevin Hogan thinks about the leadership challenge

        News The vote was the conclusion of an agitated start to the week