Taggart not afraid to miss

Adam Taggart celebrates scoring for Brisbane Roar against the Central Coast Mariners on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE striker Adam Taggart is prepared to keep missing chances in the knowledge he will convert more than he squanders.

It was a bittersweet afternoon last Sunday for the 25-year-old in his first A-League appearance for the Roar since an off-season move from Perth Glory.

While he scored the Roar's only goal in their 1-1 draw with Central Coast Mariners at Suncorp Stadium, Taggart also missed a handful of opportunities that on most days he would have buried.

"I'd be lying if I was to stand here and say I wasn't going to miss again," Taggart said on Tuesday.

"(But) I'm prepared to miss in order to score.

"You've got to put yourself in those positions and that's my main focus every game.

"I'll never go hiding. As tough as the game is, as bad as I'm playing, if I miss 20 chances, I'll still show for the 21st.

"I'll show for my teammates and I'll always want to take responsibility for my own performances."

Brisbane Roar striker Adam Taggart has a header on goal saved by Central Coast Mariners goalkeeper Ben Kennedy on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

Taggart's frustrations at missing chances were amplified after he was also denied a goal by a controversial VAR call when he was ruled offside despite replays suggesting there was too much doubt to intervene.

"As disappointed as I was that the goal was disallowed, you're just wasting your time if you're going to put your head down about it and start sulking about it," he said.

"As many mistakes as they (VAR) make, as players there's nothing you can do about it.

"As frustrating as it can be at times, I'm hoping the VAR will keep getting better each week and eventually it starts working in the game's favour."

Roar coach John Aloisi was proud of Taggart's weekend effort, and was confident the Socceroos 2014 World Cup squad member would find the back of the net against Wellington Phoenix on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium.

Adam Taggart after a missed opportunity. (Jono Searle/Getty Images)

"He showed me something that was really positive and something that I was happy about," Aloisi said.

"Not all strikers have got it, but showed something that top strikers have, and that's never to shy away.

"He kept getting into those goal-scoring positions again and again and again, and that showed me that Tags is a top striker and he's going to score a lot goals for us."

However, Aloisi stressed that he expected other players - including marquee man Eric Bautheac, Danish winger Tobias Mikkelsen and attacking midfielder Stefan Mauk - to chip in with goals to take some pressure off Taggart.

"One thing we do need to improve on is not only relying on our striker, we want other players to score goals and to be in goal-scoring positions," he said.

