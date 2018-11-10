Great Gatsby mansion for sale

This property in King Arthur Tce, Tennyson, is for sale.

This property in King Arthur Tce, Tennyson, is for sale.

THE former owner of Queensland takeaway-chicken chain, Brodie's, has put his decadent riverfront mansion on the market.

Mark Brodie, who was chosen to run the state-owned Gladstone Ports ­Corporation after the Liberal National Party government won office in 2012, was also a political confidant of former premier Campbell Newman.

This property in King Arthur Tce, Tennyson, is for sale.

Brodie established the takeaway-chicken chain in Gympie in 1987 and is currently the chair of the National Retail Association.

The lavish estate in King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson, is like something out of the pages of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby.

The decadent dining room in the home.

The property encompasses more than 3,500 sqm of riverfront land, with a five-bedroom main residences, a three-bedroom guesthouse and a third building that could be used as a gym or office - all spread across three titles.

The view from the living and dining area of the home.

Features include an eight-person spa with sweeping views, internal lift, a wine cellar, 12-seat cinema, riverside pavilion with its own kitchen and bathroom, private jetty and pontoon, in-ground pool and tennis court.

One of the bathrooms in the property at 121 King Arthur Tce, Tennyson.

Records show the property was last listed for sale in 2004 for $4.2 million.

It's for sale via tender through Sarah Hackett of Place - Bulimba, with inspections by appointment only.