Emergency situation declared at airport

A MAN claiming he is carrying a bomb is keeping police at bay at Brisbane International Airport.

The suspect walking into the airport carrying a metal box with exposed wiring, sources have told The Courier-Mail.

Police are currently in negotiations with the man.

Nick Sherrard said it was a dramatic scene at the airport.

"Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in," he wrote online.

The airport has been evacuated and locked down, with trains halted as police declare an emergency situation.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police are attending.

An incident at #brisbaneairport international has reportedly seen police and ambulances arrive. Eyewitnesses have reported people screaming in the departure lounge. https://t.co/byIWYYvASC — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) February 2, 2019