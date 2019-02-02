Menu
Aerial view of Brisbane Airport
Emergency situation declared at airport

2nd Feb 2019 10:10 PM

A MAN claiming he is carrying a bomb is keeping police at bay at Brisbane International Airport.

The suspect walking into the airport carrying a metal box with exposed wiring, sources have told The Courier-Mail.

Police are currently in negotiations with the man.

Nick Sherrard said it was a dramatic scene at the airport.

"Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in," he wrote online.

The airport has been evacuated and locked down, with trains halted as police declare an emergency situation.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police are attending.

More to come

